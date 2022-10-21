Fast News

Cavusoglu lashed out at the US' approach toward the gulf country, saying if Washington wants oil prices to fall, it must lift sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

Cavusoglu described the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a 'centre of deadlock'. (AA)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticised the US for deploying harsh rhetoric against Saudi Arabia over oil production cuts.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday following the AK Party meeting in Türkiye's Mersin province, Cavusoglu described Washington's newest approach toward Riyadh as "bullying".

"The whole world needs Venezuela’s oil and natural gas. There is also an embargo on Iranian oil. If you want prices to fall, lift sanctions," he added.

On the Cyprus issue, Cavusoglu said, "Greek Cypriot administration is not sharing anything with Turkish Cypriots, including water and electricity."

He explained that the US is no longer impartial in the Cyprus dispute and lost its balance asserting that Ankara continues its efforts to ensure Northern Cyprus, officially the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) gets international recognition and status.

Cavusoglu on Cyprus issue:



- Greek Cypriot administration not sharing anything with Turkish Cypriots, including water and electricity

- US is no longer impartial in Cyprus dispute, lost its balance

- Ankara continues efforts to ensure TRNC gets international recognition, status pic.twitter.com/7eRmCn5adZ — TRT World (@trtworld) October 21, 2022

Referring to Azerbaijan-Armenia issue, the foreign minister described the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a 'centre of deadlock'.

He added that the European Union (EU) in its quartet meeting in Prague started to act against the agreement of the East-West Energy corridor which Cavusoglu described as "vital for Europe."

Source: TRT World