“Each of our citizens, young and old alike, men and women, became symbols of a fully united resurrection,” said Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan on the sixth anniversary of July 15, 2016 failed coup.

"The pathway of millions, girding their hearts as shields, crossed that night with tanks,” Emine Erdogan wrote on Twitter. (Reuters Archive)

Marking Türkiye's Democracy and National Unity Day, the first lady has vowed to "never forget" the valiant efforts of the Turkish people to thwart July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

"The pathway of millions, girding their hearts as shields, intersected that night with tanks,” Emine Erdogan wrote on Twitter on Friday, referring to elements of the military infiltrated by coup plotters. “Each of our citizens, young and old alike, men and women, became symbols of a fully united resurrection.”

Commemorating those killed during the failed coup attempt, Erdogan also conveyed gratitude to those injured that night.

She pledged to never forget the "nobility” of the people who beat back the putsch and to cherish their memory.

FETO led by its US-based ringleader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 PM local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 AM the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.

