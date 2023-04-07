Fast News
N'Djamena's decision is motivated by "discourteous attitude" and "non-respect of diplomatic customs," the Central African country says.
Chad's government has ordered the German ambassador Gordon Kricke to leave the country within 48 hours, it said in a statement, without giving a specific reason for the expulsion.
"This decision of the government is motivated by the discourteous attitude and the non-respect of diplomatic customs," the country's Communication Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.
Germany or its embassy in Chad did not immediately comment on the issue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Source: Reuters