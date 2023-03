Fast News

President Saied claimed last week that Tunisia gets little benefit from the Bouri oil field, adding there was an intention to share the field with Libya.

Ruling by International Court of Justice in 1982 determined that Libya had right to oil field. (AP Archive)

Libya has decried remarks by Tunisian President Kais Saied about sharing the Bouri oil field.

In a statement on Sunday, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Oun said the case of the Bouri oil field was decided by a verdict from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 1982 in favour of Libya.

He added that the maritime borders between Libya and Tunisia were also defined and that the ICJ's verdict was based on an agreement between the two countries.

Oun also indicated that Libya's top leadership would respond to Saied's remarks.

Meanwhile, the head of the Energy Committee of the eastern-based parliament, Issa al-Oraibi, said his committee is reviewing the Tunisian president's remarks in order to officially respond.

The Bouri oil field is located 120 kilometres (74.5 miles) north of the Libyan coast and produces about 23,000 barrels of oil a day.

It was first discovered in 1976 at a depth of 8,700 feet (2,700 m) and is estimated to contain 4.5 billion barrels (720,000,000 m3) in proven recoverable crude oil reserves and 3.5 trillion cubic feet (99 km3) of associated natural gas.

Bouri is considered the largest producing oil field in the Mediterranean.

