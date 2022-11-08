Fast News

Voters cast their ballots in schools, libraries and laundromats with inflation, abortion, crime and the future of democracy weighing heavily on their minds.

Polls say Joe Biden and his Democratic party are facing a loss to the Republicans, which could affect the last two years of his presidency. (Reuters)

Voting continues in a key US election that will decide whether Republicans end the Democratic Party's hold on Washington and take back the House and Senate.

The balloting on Tuesday marks the first major national elections since the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the US Supreme Court’s decision in June to end constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Emotions were raw as people stood outside libraries, fitness centres, laundromats and fire stations to cast ballots.

From Lewiston, Maine, to rainy Pacoima, California, they held infants in their arms and wore uniforms, suits and workout clothes as they waited to vote.

Many said inflation, abortion, crime and the future of democracy weighed heavily on their minds.

Election workers process mail-in-ballots for the midterm elections in Philadelphia. (AP)

Poll worker sets up another voting booth in front of dryers as voters cast their ballots at the Su Nueva Lavanderia near Chicago's Midway Airport in Chicago. (AP)

Members of the Orthodox Jewish community stand in line to register to vote at a polling centre in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP)

A voter waits in line as Ohio voters cast their ballots in a fitness studio at the Everybody Fitness Center in Dayton, Ohio. (AP)

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the midterm election at the Aspray Boat House in Warwick, Rhode Island. (AP)

People stand in line to vote in the midterm election at the John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah, Florida. (AP)

A three-year old child waits at a privacy booth as his grandfather fills out his ballot while voting at Sabillasville Elementary School in Sabillasville, Maryland. (AP)

Voters cast their ballots for the US midterm election inside a voting centre at Westminster Elementary School in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

A line of voters outside of the Williamson County Annex polling station in Round Rock, Texas. (AFP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies