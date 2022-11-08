Fast News

Balloting stops across some states as millions of Americans brace for results that will determine congressional control and a number of down-ballot races.

People are likely to continue voting in their respective states after the official closure time if they get in line before polls are scheduled to shutter. (Reuters)

Polling stations have closed in several US states in the high-stakes midterm elections, with control of Congress up for grabs and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda in the balance.

Parts of Indiana and Kentucky states were the first on Tuesday evening to close polling places at 6:00 pm (2300 GMT).

At stake are all 435 seats in the House, one-third of the Senate and a slew of state and local positions. Five states are holding referendums on abortion.

People are likely to continue voting in their respective states after the official closure time if they get in line before polls are scheduled to shutter, or perhaps if there are significant glitches with voting machines.

High voter turnout could further result in long lines of people waiting to cast ballots at polling stations even after closing time comes and goes.

Voters in Pennsylvania state have a history of shifting from one party to the other in the past four presidential elections. TRT World's Yunus Paksoy has more from the swing state pic.twitter.com/Fx6fisannp — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 8, 2022

Deluge of votes

Results in any number of races are unlikely to be known on Election Day, and tightly watched races such as those in Georgia and Pennsylvania could take days to determine, given how tight they are.

Pennsylvania in particular has sought to throw cold water on expectations for a quick result, saying it could take days to tabulate the expected deluge of votes.

Some states also have a significant backlog of absentee or mail-in votes which, depending on the local rules, cannot begin to be counted before Election Day.

While international attention will remain focused on top-line congressional races, further down the ballot, voters will weigh in on a series of state and local campaigns, from governors' races to ballot initiatives such as marijuana legalisation, and more mundane but nonetheless important races for local offices.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies