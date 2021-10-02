Fast News

'Is this what the accountability that Biden promised looks like?' asks Hatice Cengiz, who visited Washington for a memorial ceremony ahead of the third anniversary of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz (R), fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, poses next to a portrait of Khashoggi in Washington, DC, on October 1, 2021. (AFP)

Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée has questioned US President Joe Biden's commitment to hold the kingdom accountable three years after the writer's brutal murder.

Marking the anniversary, Hatice Cengiz traveled to Washington for a demonstration outside the Saudi embassy and an evening vigil near the US Capitol where she unveiled a portrait of Khashoggi made out of newspaper columns.

She voiced dismay that days ahead of the anniversary, Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence says ordered the killing.

"Is this what the accountability that Biden promised looks like?" she asked at the candlelight vigil organised by rights groups.

"MBS took Jamal from me and the entire world. Will you hold him accountable or will you reward these murderers?" she said, referring to the 36-year-old heir apparent by his initials.

Three years after the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we are now here in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC to still seek justice for Jamal and holding the back page of the WashingtonPost today with Jamal’s pic on it! pic.twitter.com/ben17f0T8R — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) October 1, 2021

Biden's promise

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi who lived in self-exile in the United States, wrote critically about MBS in columns in The Washington Post.

On October 2, 2018, he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to file paperwork to marry Cengiz, who is Turkish.

According to US and Turkish officials, a waiting Saudi hit squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which has never been retrieved.

US president at the time Donald Trump played down the episode, saying it was more important that Saudi Arabia buys US weapons and shares hostility toward Iran.

Biden vowed a tougher approach, declassifying intelligence and imposing sanctions on Saudis although not on the crown prince himself.

'More human rights abuses'

US officials said Sullivan traveled to Saudi Arabia, where MBS is also defence minister, largely to discuss the crisis in Yemen where the kingdom has led a devastating air campaign aimed at defeating Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Also addressing the evening vigil was the sister of Abdulrahman al Sadhan, a Red Crescent aid worker who was arrested in 2018 and earlier this year was handed a 20-year sentence after criticising the Saudi leadership through an anonymous Twitter account.

"They tortured him so bad, they almost killed him. They broke his hand and smashed his fingers until they were disfigured, saying, 'Is this the hand you tweet with?'" said his sister Areej al Sadhan, who lives in California.

She said she was hopeful the new US administration's pressure would win her brother's release but that changed after Biden let MBS "off the hook."

"That's how Saudi officials repaid President Biden's generosity, by committing more human rights abuses," she said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies