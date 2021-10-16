Fast News

The country's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres told Anadolu Agency that the US and allies regularly interfere in the nations’ domestic affairs.

A man, wearing a face mask for protection against the coronavirus disease, walks by a mural depicting Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, March 30, 2020. (Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters)

The US and several EU states have acted aggressively to establish political domination on countries, Nicaragua's Foreign Minister said Friday.

By trying to influence domestic politics to attain political domination, "the US and some European countries always take aggressive actions against other countries," Denis Moncada Colindres told Anadolu Agency during an official visit to Turkey.

States and peoples have the sovereign, honorable, and inherent right to determine their domestic and foreign policies, respecting international law and UN resolutions, said Colindres .

He described unilateral sanctions as unlawful and arbitrary and said that countries that implement them think that they can dominate other peoples and states.

"We don't agree with them because they want to implement the foreign intervention that doesn't really make sense. We also sympathize with other states such as Turkey and other Latin American countries that have suffered from the sanctions," he said.

Nicaragua-Turkey relations

Regarding relations with Turkey, Colindres said it is very good and positive and as part of his visit, agreements were signed in promotion of investments, agriculture, education and political consultations after meeting Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

The two countries have similar identities in foreign policy, he said. "Both Turkey and Nicaragua are in favor of reinforcing the principles of international law, advocating UN resolutions and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.”

"We also conduct international relations between our states in a respectful manner and with sovereign equality. These elements contribute to the strengthening of our friendly relations, cooperation and solidarity," he said.

The opening of an embassy in Turkey was also discussed during the visit, he added.

Upcoming elections in Nicaragua

Nicaragua will not invite the Organization of American States (OAS) regional bloc as an observer to the Nov. 7 presidential elections because of its involvement in the coup in Bolivia.

"We cannot invite anyone who is involved in the promotion and implementation of the coup against a democratic country like Bolivia," he said.

He stressed that elections, which will take place under the calendar and the law, are the manifestation of the will of the people.

Colindres said Nicaragua is a safe, stable and peaceful country, contrary to the way the US and European countries portray it.

Migration flows to US

There is no mass or extraordinary migration flows from Nicaragua to the US and it is on a normal scale, compared to other Central American nations.

Mass migration flows have decreased thanks to the population-oriented domestic policy implemented in Nicaragua, Colindres said. "We are developing economic and social policies that provide food, hospital and education security to the people."

On the term of mass migration used for Nicaragua, he said: "Although it is often used to distort the truth and make Nicaragua look like it is in a bad situation, it is not true."

