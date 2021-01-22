Fast News

Moscow says it shares the same view with the newly elected US President Joe Biden on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty agreement but is waiting to see "details of this proposal."

In this file image, then Russian PM Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with then US Vice President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow March 10, 2011. (Reuters Archive)

Russia has welcomed US President Joe Biden's proposal to extend the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the two countries, which is set to expire in less than two weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow stands for extending the pact and is waiting to see the details of the US proposal.

The White House said on Thursday that Biden has proposed to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty.

"We can only welcome political will to extend the document," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

"But all will depend on the details of the proposal."

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

It expires on February 5.

Talks on extension of treaty

Russia has long proposed to prolong the pact without any conditions or changes, but former president Donald Trump's administration waited until last year to start talks and made the extension contingent on a set of demands.

The talks stalled, and months of bargaining have failed to narrow differences.

"Certain conditions for the extension have been put forward, and some of them have been absolutely unacceptable for us, so let's see first what the US is offering," Peskov said.

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian ambassador at the international organisations in Vienna, also hailed Biden's proposal as an "encouraging step."

"The extension will give the two sides more time to consider possible additional measures aimed at strengthening strategic stability and global security," he tweeted.

Biden indicated during the campaign that he favoured the preservation of the New START treaty, which was negotiated during his tenure as vice president.

The talks on the treaty’s extension also were clouded by tensions between Russia and the United States, which have been fueled by the Ukrainian crisis, Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, and other irritants.

.@NATO reax to @POTUS seeking extension of #NewSTART



Disputes between US and Russia

Despite the extension proposal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden remains committed to holding Russia "to account for its reckless and adversarial actions," such as its alleged involvement in the Solar Winds hacking event, 2020 election interference, the chemical poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the widely reported allegations that Russia may have offered bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Asked to comment on Psaki's statement, Peskov has reaffirmed Russia's denial of involvement in any such activities.

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries.

Arms control advocates have strongly called for New START’s preservation, warning that its lapse would remove any checks on US and Russian nuclear forces.

Last week, Russia also declared that it would follow the US to pull out of the Open Skies Treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities to help build trust and transparency between Russia and the West.

While Russia always offered to extend New START for five years, a possibility envisaged by the pact, Trump asserted that it put the US at a disadvantage and initially insisted that China be added to the treaty, an idea that Beijing flatly rejected.

Trump's administration then proposed to extend New START for just one year and also sought to expand it to include limits on battlefield nuclear weapons.

Limiting nuclear power

Moscow has said it remains open for new nuclear arms talks with the US to negotiate future limits on prospective weapons, but emphasised that preserving New START is essential for global stability.

Russian diplomats have said that Russia’s prospective Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile and the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle could be counted along with other Russian nuclear weapons under the treaty.

The Sarmat is still under development, while the first missile unit armed with the Avangard became operational in December 2019.

The Russian military has said the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and could make sharp maneuvers on its way to a target to bypass missile defense systems. It has been fitted to the existing Soviet-built intercontinental ballistic missiles instead of older type warheads, and in the future could be fitted to the more powerful Sarmat.

