Controversial far-right leader hands power to his vice president, Hamilton Mourao, and leaves the country ahead of his successor Lula da Silva's inauguration on Sunday.

Bolsonaro will not transfer the presidential sash to his bitter rival, President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Bruna Prado / AP)

Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country, two days before his successor's inauguration and shortly after bidding his followers a tearful farewell.

The controversial far-right leader, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, left for the US state of Florida on Friday on an air force plane, according to several news outlets.

"I am flying, I'll be back soon," media reported Bolsonaro as saying.

He will miss Sunday's swearing-in ceremony and will not transfer the presidential sash to leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as is the tradition.

His vice president, Hamilton Mourao, is now acting president and will give a national address on Saturday, according to the RNR public broadcaster.

Earlier on Friday, Bolsonaro assured supporters in a live broadcast on social media that "we will not see the world end on January 1" when Lula takes up the presidential mantle.

"We have a great future ahead," the outgoing president declared, adding: "Battles are lost, but we will not lose the war."

It was Bolsonaro's first live address since his narrow October defeat, after which the active social media user fell uncharacteristically silent.

Tearful adieu

Lula had won the election with 50.9 percent of the vote to Bolsonaro's 49.1 percent.

Lula had also served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2011.

Addressing hundreds of followers who continue to protest outside military installations in Brasilia and other cities demanding the army intervene to stop Lula's ascension, Bolsonaro said he had given his best.

"I never expected to get here," he said, in tears.

According to a majority of analysts, Bolsonaro leaves behind a poor record that includes environmental destruction and Covid-19 chaos.

The outgoing leader also spoke for the first time Friday about a failed bomb attack in Brasilia a week ago by a man who said he was a Bolsonaro supporter seeking to sow "chaos" ahead of Lula's inauguration.

"Nothing justifies this attempt at terrorism," Bolsonaro said.

The failed attempt with explosives placed in a fuel truck, as well as acts of vandalism carried out by other Bolsonaro fans, prompted authorities to deploy an unprecedented security contingent for Sunday's swearing in.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies