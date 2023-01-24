Fast News

Nominations were announced on Tuesday from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. (VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Director Ruben Ostlund's satirical film “Triangle of Sadness”, co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), has landed three Oscar nominations, including best picture.

“Triangle of Sadness” recently dominated the European Film Awards (EFA), receiving awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Male Performance for actor Zlatko Buri.

The film, which places models and the ultra-rich on a cruise ship, only to find their status suddenly undermined by unexpected events, also captured the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or top prize.

Now, it faces nine challengers for the Academy Awards' best picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and “Women Talking”.

Of the films, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” landed a leading 11 nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan.

Alongside best picture, “Triangle of Sadness” has been nominated for best original screenplay and its director Ostlund has been nominated for best director.

While last year’s Oscars were dominated by streaming services — Apple TV+’s “CODA” won best picture and Netflix landed a leading 27 nominations — films that drew moviegoers to multiplexes make up many of this year’s top contenders.

Here is a list of some key nominations at this year's Academy Awards:

Best Director: Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”; Martin McDonagh,“The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”; Todd Field, “Tár”

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best supporting actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best international feature film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Belgium); “EO” (Poland); “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland).

Best original screenplay: “Triangle of Sadness”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”

Best original score: Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Best animated film: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"; "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"; "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"; "The Sea

Source: TRTWorld and agencies