BIZTECH
1 min read
Türkiye to revive transport corridors with Syria: minister
Türkiye is taking modernisation steps to ease border crossing with Syria, accelerate trade and cement safety.
Türkiye to revive transport corridors with Syria: minister
Syria's transport corridors to be revived: Turkish trade minister / AA
August 5, 2025

Aleppo will soon become a strong logistics hub and Syria's transport corridors will become active again, the Turkish trade minister has said.

"Our trucks will no longer carry out transhipment or trailer changes at the Syrian border," Omer Bolat said in a round-table meeting on Tuesday with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Sha'ar.

Bolat said Türkiye is taking modernisation steps to ease border crossing with Syria to accelerate bilateral trade and cement safety.

Recommended

He said Syria has the power to rebuild thanks to the hard work and productivity of its people, and the effect of that spirit will soon be felt more strongly from industry to agriculture, manufacturing and the service sector.

Emphasising that Türkiye is ready to make its strongest contribution to the process of recovery, reconstruction and rebuilding, Bolat said Ankara believes Turkish companies will take the lead in Syria with their expertise and experience in areas of manufacturing to infrastructure, banking and construction.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye to supply Syria with gas, electricity in major energy deal
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded