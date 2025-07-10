A senior US State Department official has waived nine mandatory oversight conditions to fast-track a $30 million aid package to a Gaza relief group backed by the Trump administration and Israel, according to internal documents reviewed by Reuters.

Jeremy Lewin, who leads the department’s foreign aid programme and is a former official with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), approved the funding for the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) just five days after the group submitted its proposal.

The decision was made despite the foundation failing to meet the agency’s "minimum technical or budgetary standards," the internal memo said.

The June 24 memo, authored by Kenneth Jackson—also a former DOGE official and acting deputy administrator at USAID—recommended overriding normal safeguards due to the "humanitarian and political urgency" of the situation in Gaza.

USAID staff had flagged 58 unresolved issues in GHF’s application, including concerns over financial controls, the safety of Palestinians at distribution sites, and the use of powdered infant formula in an area with limited access to clean water.

‘Taking the bullet on this one’

In an internal email to USAID leaders, Lewin acknowledged the political sensitivities, writing: "Strong Admin support for this one... I’m taking the bullet on this one."

GHF, which coordinates closely with the Israeli military, has drawn criticism after reports that more than 500 Palestinians were killed near its aid distribution sites.

The group denies responsibility, saying incidents occurred beyond its operational areas.

Despite lacking prior experience and failing to meet USAID’s criteria, the group was described by Jackson in the memo as "uniquely positioned to operate in areas with restricted access" and capable of diluting Hamas’ influence in Gaza.