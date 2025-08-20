TÜRKİYE
Türkiye backs Alaska summit effort to end Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan tells Putin in a phone call
The two leaders exchanged views on the Alaska summit and economic cooperation as Putin thanked Türkiye for its role in hosting peace talks and supporting dialogue.
Russian President Putin has expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s efforts and thanked Turkish President Erdogan for hosting peace talks. (Photo: AA) / AA Archive
August 20, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the outcomes of the recent Alaska summit as well as bilateral relations, particularly in the field of trade.

Erdogan emphasised that Ankara has closely followed developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine peace process and has made sincere efforts since the beginning of the war to contribute to a fair and lasting peace, says a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

Türkiye continues to support approaches aimed at achieving a permanent settlement and an end to the Russia-Ukraine war with the participation of all parties.

Istanbul talks

For his part, Putin expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s efforts, highlighting in particular the Istanbul process, and thanked Erdogan for hosting and supporting peace talks.

During the call, both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining dialogue between Türkiye and Russia as a key element in managing bilateral relations and contributing to broader regional stability. 

Türkiye previously hosted high-profile negotiations in March 2022, when Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for direct talks just weeks after the war began. While those talks ultimately stalled, they paved the way for agreements such as the now-defunct Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Türkiye and the United Nations also brokered.

Istanbul has hosted three rounds of talks so far — on May 16, June 2, and July 23 — aimed at reviving direct diplomacy between Moscow and Kiev after months of deadlock.

SOURCE:TRT World
