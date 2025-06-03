Top-level political delegations from Pakistan and India, rival South Asian nations, are in the US capital this week, each seeking the world's ear — and America's favour.

In a rare diplomatic spectacle, two high-level all-party teams from Islamabad and New Delhi have descended on Washington, DC at the same time, pushing sharply divergent narratives in the aftermath of a deadly spiral in Kashmir.

Their common goal: to win over the US. Their routes, however, are anything but common.

At stake is far more than soft power. It's narrative dominance in a moment that could shape the global understanding of one of the world's most volatile geopolitical fault lines.

On April 22, gunmen in India-administered Kashmir killed 26 Indian visitors at a popular tourist site.

India, which has deployed more than 500,000 troops in the tiny but disputed Himalayan region, claimed the attack had "cross-border" links to Pakistan, without publicly producing any evidence to support its claim.

Pakistan denied any connection to the attack. Islamabad quickly declared it a "false flag" operation and called for a neutral investigation.

A shadowy group called The Resistance Front purportedly claimed responsibility, according to an unverified claim quoted by some Indian media outlets. Later, the group withdrew its claims as per media reports.

But what followed was “Operation Sindoor” — a series of Indian military strikes on what New Delhi claimed as "terror infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Islamabad reported dozens of civilian deaths from Indian strikes and readied retaliatory measures.

The Pakistani response, largely limited to drone and missile raids on Indian military sites between May 8–10, culminated in India losing an unspecified number of fighter jets and an uneasy ceasefire brokered by the US.

Now, as the guns have fallen silent, the battle has moved to the diplomatic arena. And there, both India and Pakistan have placed their bets on world capitals including Washington, DC.

Why Washington?

In an increasingly multipolar world, Washington holds significant importance. The US has often played a key role in de-escalating crises during India-Pakistan conflicts.

Both Delhi and Islamabad know this. And in the first week of June, they have arrived with all-party delegations and talking points in tow.

India's is led by Shashi Tharoor, a former UN diplomat and current parliamentarian.

The Pakistani side is headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, foreign minister-turned-opposition leader with a storied surname and strategic intent.

The mission is clear: define their position.

Tharoor's nine-member delegation — which includes MPs across party lines and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu — is touring Washington's elite: think tanks, congressional committees, senior officials, and diaspora influencers.

India's pitch is grounded in "zero tolerance" against what it says is "cross-border terrorism". Operation Sindoor, New Delhi insists, was a calibrated response — and not an act of war.

India seeks to portray a "new normal" in which swift, surgical retaliation does not invite escalation but establishes deterrence. And it wants America to stop hyphenating India and Pakistan in conflict narratives.

The problem? That is exactly what is happening.

Pakistan's message: Restraint and readiness