Washington, DC — The political right in the United States, once nearly unanimous in its support for Israel, is beginning to fracture.

In recent weeks, a small but very significant group of MAGA-aligned conservatives has begun to voice public unease, if not outright condemnation, of Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, as the death toll climbs and images of starving children saturate American screens.

Professor Russell Lucas of James Madison College at Michigan State University told TRT World that this moment may mark a rebalancing within Trump's conservative base.

"We need to keep in mind that the MAGA base of President Trump has more than one outlook," he said.

"There is a strong commitment of Evangelical Christians towards supporting Israel. However, there is also an isolationist wing that wishes to put America First by pulling out of foreign commitments."

That tension is beginning to show.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a noted fixture of Trump-era politics, last week became the first Republican in Congress to describe Israel's war in Gaza as a "genocide."

In a post on X, she said:

"Are innocent Israeli lives more valuable than innocent Palestinian and Christian lives? And why should America continue funding this?"

She went further, accusing Israel's government of "systematically cleansing" Palestinians from the land and urged Christians to confront the morality of US support.

"Many of us, even though we are Christians, no longer want to fund and fight nuclear-armed secular Israel's wars, especially when it leads to starving children and killing innocent people, including Christians," she wrote.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry report, published on August 2, 2025, at least 169 people, including 93 children, have died because of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza.

The UN's children's fund has denounced the scale of children being killed in Gaza, which it says averages out to 28 a day — "the size of a classroom".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies that any starvation is taking place.

US President Donald Trump, however, has acknowledged there is "real starvation" in Gaza. Trump recently asserted that the scenes in Gaza were "real starvation" and that "you can't fake that."

That remark reverberated across conservative circles.

Vice President JD Vance, speaking at an Ohio event, called images of starving children in Gaza "heartbreaking," and pressed Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist and influential voice among the populist right, told Politico that Trump's public shift "would hasten a collapse of support" for Israel among conservatives.