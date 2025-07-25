POLITICS
Pakistan says trade deal with US 'very close' to final stage
'It’s not going to be months, not even weeks — just days,' says Pakistan's top diplomat following discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department on Friday. / AP
July 25, 2025

Pakistan is "very close" to finalising a trade deal with the US, the country’s top diplomat has said, expressing optimism over growing economic ties between the two nations.

"I think we are very close to finalising [a deal] with the US," Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said during a conversation at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Friday.

"Our teams have been here in Washington... a committee has been tasked by the Prime Minister to fine-tune now. It’s not going to be months, not even weeks—just days."

His remarks came just hours after meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department, where the two discussed bilateral and regional issues, including strengthening bilateral trade and enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors.

Dar said the agreement would include cooperation on trade and minerals, and he invited US entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan’s vast resources, particularly in mining and offshore gas.

He also said institutions like the US Export-Import Bank and the World Bank are ready to support American investors.

"There is great potential," he added, noting Pakistan’s natural resources are valued at $6–8 trillion.

US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting that risked worsening a disagreement with India over the president's statement that he had stopped a conflict between the nuclear-armed South Asian foes in May this year.

The lunch meeting was the first time a US president had hosted the head of Pakistan's army at the White House unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials.

Trump praised Pakistan's army chief, describing him as "very impressive."

