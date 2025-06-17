TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish Aerospace Industries, Airbus ink new deals
TAI to produce rudders for Airbus A320, metallic parts for Airbus 350 F.
Turkish Aerospace Industries, Airbus ink new deals
TAI will produce rudder parts for the Airbus A320, the most commonly used aircraft in civil aviation. / AA
June 17, 2025

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and European aircraft maker Airbus signed two new agreements at the 55th Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Tuesday, according to a statement by TAI.

TAI will produce rudder parts for the Airbus A320, the most commonly used aircraft in civil aviation.

The Turkish defence firm will also manufacture the metal parts of the Airbus A350 F cargo plane, becoming the sole supplier of metal parts for the Airbus A350 F.

With the two new deals, TAI will be producing many key components for Airbus’ most innovative models, including the A220, the A320, the A330, and the A350, as well as Boeing’s 737, 767, 777, and 767 Dreamliner.

Recommended

TAI’s products for these crafts range from flaps to landing gear panels and from fuselage structural elements to composite parts, the firm said.

RelatedTRT Global - Baykar, Leonardo seal deal to jointly produce drones

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties