A Turkish archery exhibition opened its doors to visitors and guests in China's capital Beijing on Monday as part of a series of events held for the 2018 Turkey Tourism Year in China.

The exhibition aims to introduce Turkish archery and its long history to guests, and visitors could also learn about archery and participate in interactive activities.

Speaking at the event, member of the Board of Trustees of the Turkish Archers Foundation Bilal Erdogan said that commercial and political relations which connect countries together will always be there, but that cultural affinity between two nations would make these relations much stronger.

"It is the recognition of each other and each other's history that makes bilateral relations stronger between nations. As two great nations at both ends of the Silk Road, this is how we endure our historic ties."