Turkish Archery Exhibition opens in Beijing
The 10-day exhibition is designed to show the long history of bow and arrow manufacturing in Turkey as well as introduce guests to Turkish archery.
A delegation from the Turkish Archers Foundation opening the Turkish Archery Exhibition in Beijing on October 29, 2018. / AA
October 30, 2018

A Turkish archery exhibition opened its doors to visitors and guests in China's capital Beijing on Monday as part of a series of events held for the 2018 Turkey Tourism Year in China.

The exhibition aims to introduce Turkish archery and its long history to guests, and visitors could also learn about archery and participate in interactive activities.

Speaking at the event, member of the Board of Trustees of the Turkish Archers Foundation Bilal Erdogan said that commercial and political relations which connect countries together will always be there, but that cultural affinity between two nations would make these relations much stronger.

"It is the recognition of each other and each other's history that makes bilateral relations stronger between nations. As two great nations at both ends of the Silk Road, this is how we endure our historic ties."

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkey's Ambassador to Beijing Abdulkadir Emin Onen said that Turks are famous for being master archers throughout history and that archery was an integral part of the Turkish art of war.

Oner added that, activities organised in the field of culture and sports between Turkey and China have brought people from the two countries closer and that relations between the two nations had greatly expanded in 2018.

China declared 2018 as Turkey Tourism Year, with a launching ceremony held in April. 

Apart from the archery exhibition, Turkey will hold dozens of other events with themes including music, painting, handicrafts, literature, movie and food.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until November 4.

SOURCE:AA
