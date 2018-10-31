Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the opening ceremony for National Technology Development and Infrastructure in Ankara unveiled Turkey's National Long Range Regional Air Missile Defense System (SIPER) project on Wednesday.

Erdogan said the need for a long-range air missile defence system for the security of the country is very clear.

"This project in time will take Turkey to a whole other level, and we are taking the first steps towards that goal today," Erdogan said.

"The manufacturing for this system has been started by TUBITAK, SAGE, ASELSAN and ROKETSAN under the leadership of the undersecretariat for Defence Industries," Erdogan added.

OPMER

President Erdogan also unveiled Turkey's first Optical Systems Research Laboratory (OPMER) and added that Turkey is rapidly becoming a country that is a player in defence industry, aviation and space technology.

Erdogan said that OPMER will be established under TUBITAK's Space Technologies Research Institute for the purpose of making even further progress in developing communication satellites and subsystems, satellite ejection systems and satellite data processing.

"Thanks to the OPMER project we can now develop optical components which require precision technology with our own capabilities," Erdogan said.

He stated that this way Turkey ensures critical designs and the know-how will be developed in-house.