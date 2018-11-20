While the average age in Nigeria is 18, young Nigerians have long been neglected in the political arena. Now, they want to change that.

Around 60 percent of Nigeria's 190 million population is younger than 25 years old but not one of the country's serving senators is under 40. Nigeria’s youth have been absent in a political arena largely dominated by powerful older figures who wield massive influence in the politics and economy of Africa's most populous country.

As the February 2019 elections approach—in which the 75-year old current president Muhammadu Buhari will be challenged by the 71-year old opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar—young Nigerians are aiming to make the political landscape more inclusive.

Idayat Hassan, director of the Centre for Democracy and Development in Nigerian capital Abuja, tells TRT World that the movement to involve more people in the political decision-making process has led to the call by young Nigerians: “Nothing about us without us”

Nigerian Youth: Pioneers for Change

In contrast to the absence of young voices in contemporary Nigerian politics, historically, young people were at the forefront of major political accomplishments in Nigeria. Young figures like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello held critical roles in the process of Nigerian independence from British colonial rule.

However, following independence in 1960, the youth’s outsized role in politics began to melt away. During 33 years of military rule and weak democratic structures, political youth movements calling for democracy were erased and student movements disappeared one by one.

From being a pioneer for change, Nigerian youth became a group with no voice compared to the older political class. The youngest member of the national parliament today is 43 years old.

#NotTooYoungToRun

Since Nigeria’s return to multi-party democracy in 1999, very little changed for youth inclusion in politics, that was until the implementation of the Not Too Young to Run bill.

A coalition of more than 100 youth and civil society organisations, led by the non-profit group Youth Initiative For Advocacy, Growth, and Advancement (YIAGA), conceived the Not Too Young To Run movement in 2016 to increase youth participation in governance.

The movement quickly gained popularity among young people across the country and they successfully lobbied the Nigerian government to reduce the age of eligibility for election candidates. Last May, Nigerian President Buhari signed the Not Too Young To Run bill.

The amendment lowers the age threshold from 40 to 30 for the president, 35 to 30 for state governor and the Senate, and from 30 to 25 for the House of Representatives and the state law-making bodies known as the state houses of assembly.