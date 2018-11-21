Soon after coming into office, US President Donald Trump spoke harshly against Iran, even expressing his desire to force a regime change. During the Iranian protests earlier this year, the Trump administration "encouraged" Iranians to topple their government and accused Tehran of exhibiting "malign" behaviour in the region.

Since the US government failed to resist Trump's wish to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, a completely different scenario is unfolding in Tehran’s power circles. Similar to the effect of decades long US-led Western sanctions against Tehran, the Trump administration’s return to the hawkish position against Iran and reversal of former US president Barack Obama's strategic gains has led Iran's ruling elite to work together in the face of Washington's aggressive posturing.

The 2015 Iran agreement was Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement, which created a mechanism called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for easing economic sanctions against Tehran.

The co-signatories of the JCPOA were the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany – the permanent members of the UN – as well as the EU.

“Those pro-JCPOA [Iranians] and anti-JCPOA [Iranians] are united in Iran to defend our national interest and national security,” observed Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran’s former top diplomat to the International Atomic Energy Agency, which was instrumental in mediating talks between Iran and the US and other countries.

Disagreements over the nuclear deal were rife within the Iranian political establishment. The leaders who were close to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei weren't happy with several constituents of the nuclear deal. Many in the country’s security apparatus including influential Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) raised concerns over the agreement, calling it an unnecessary appeasement of Iran’s archenemies, primarily the US.

Not long before the UN Security Council enacted the JCPOA on July 20, 2015, the IRGC commander Major-General Mohammad Ali Jaafari publicly expressed his opposition to the deal, echoing most of the country’s security establishment. The IRGC indirectly operates most of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran’s hardliners and reformist political wings have been competing for influence since the late 1990s. The reformists are believed to have gained an upper hand in the country’s complex power structure from 2013 onward, after Hassan Rouhani, a moderate politician, became the country's president.

Rouhani used the nuclear deal both as an election symbol in 2017 and a foreign policy tool for Iran’s global integration. According to most polls, much of the Iranian public has supported the deal.

Despite the rejection by hardliners, the moderate president was apparently able to persuade the top cleric Khamenei to go with the deal.

Before the nuclear agreement came into force, Iran's former IAEA diplomat Soltanieh said Khamenei had warned Rouhani to not trust the US.

“After US withdrawal and re-imposed illegal sanctions, all people have come to the same conclusion,” Soltanieh told TRT World.

Though the Trump administration took a standalone decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement, the deal’s other signatories from European powers to Russia and China are still demonstrating interest in pursuing it.

“Trump's withdrawal has vindicated the hardliners who were skeptical of the value of engaging the United States and has discredited the moderates who advocated it,” said Ali Vaez, the director of Iran Project at International Crisis Group.

“The hardliners benefit from Iran's isolation, as they are the ones who control smuggling networks that the country would rely on to survive sanctions,” Vaez told TRT World.

“Once faced with an external threat, both factions are likely to come together and rally the population around the flag.”