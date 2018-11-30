A security breach inside Marriott's worldwide hotel empire has compromised the information of as many as 500 million guests, exposing in some cases credit card numbers, passport numbers and birthdates, the company said on Friday.

Alarming security analysts, Marriott said that unauthorised access to data at former Starwood hotels and that company's reservation system has been taking place since 2014.

It may be among the largest data breaches on record. Last year's alarming Equifax hack affected more than 145 million people.

The New York Attorney General has opened an investigation into the incident.

The affected hotel brands operated by Starwood before it was acquired by Marriott in 2016, include W Hotels, St Regis, Sheraton, Westin, Element, Aloft, The Luxury Collection, Le Meridien and Four Points. Starwood-branded timeshare properties are also included.

None of the Marriott-branded chains are threatened.

Credit card details may be taken

The company said credit card numbers and expiration dates of some guests may have been taken. For as many as two-thirds of those affected, data exposed could include mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date and communication preferences.

For some guests, the information was limited to name and sometimes other data such as mailing address, email address or other information.

"We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves," CEO Arne Sorenson said in a prepared statement. "We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward."

Email notifications for those who may have been affected begin rolling out Friday.

While the breach affected "approximately 500 million guests" who made a reservation at one of the affected hotels, some of those records could include a single person who booked multiple stays.