By deploying nuclear capable strategic Tu-160 bombers in Venezuela, the Latin American country known for its anti-US stance, Russia has managed to trigger a new debate among foreign policy experts about whether the two countries are heading towards another Cold War.

The move is reminiscent of when the former Soviet Union, the predecessor state of Russia, deployed strategic ballistic missile facilities in the communist country Cuba in 1962, threatening the US from close range and counterbalancing the military advantage of the US-led NATO alliance.

“If you go back to the Cold War, Russians used bombers, not necessarily landing but most often just flying around the US into the Caribbean across the Atlantic and the Pacific and all the way close to Alaska (the northwestern US state closest to Russian territory),” said Omar Lamrani, a senior military analyst at Stratfor, a prominent American think-tank.

The initiative is meant to extend the Russian military's range against the US, said Lamrani. “These bombers are nuclear capable, so they would be tasked in a conflict to fly close to the US and launch their missiles at the US.”

The Russian Tu-160s can launch nuclear warhead missiles with a range of 5,500 kilometres. During Russia’s Syria campaign, Moscow used the bombers for the first time to launch conventional-tipped Kh-101 cruise missiles.

During the Cold War, Lamrani said, Russia trained its pilots to fly close to US airbases in order to send a message across Washington that they were well-prepared.

“They did so during the Cold War," he said. "After the Cold War ended, with the lack of hostilities and with the lack of budget, these kind of missions did not occur as often as it used to be,” Lamrani told TRT World.

But since the conflict in Ukraine broke out in 2014, tensions between Russia and the Western bloc, led by the US, have rarely calmed down. On the other hand, in Syria, Russians have proved to the world that they can afford offshore military missions that can drag on for years.

This is not the first time the country has sent bombers to Russia-friendly Venezuela, a country where the government has championed socialist causes since the early 2000s.

In 2008 and 2013, Moscow again sent Tu-160 bombers to the Latin American country.

For Washington, a socialist state like Venezuela is a headache.

The recent deployment comes following President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Moscow last week, where he sought political and economic support to address the country’s financial problems. Venezuela owes billions of dollars to Russia.