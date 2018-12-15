WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands protest in Italy against new anti-migrant law
The decree, adopted by parliament on November 28, makes it easier to expel new arrivals and limits residence permits in a country that has become the main gateway for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
Thousands protest in Italy against new anti-migrant law
People, members of anti-racism associations and migrants gather on Piazza della Repubblica in central Rome on December 15, 2018. / AFP
December 15, 2018

Several thousand people marched in Rome Saturday in protest at Italy's tough new anti-migrant law which makes it easier to expel new arrivals.

The protesters waved flags and donned yellow vests emblazoned with the slogan "Get up! Stand Up! for your right" in a reference to the famous Bob Marley song.

The new law would "only increase the number of people without papers in Italy and force people underground", protester Kone Brahima, originally from Ivory Coast, told AFP.

More difficulties

Another, Tony Scardamaglia, from Palermo, said: "We are still building more walls, more barriers," adding that the anti-migrant and security degree adopted last month would just cause more "difficulties".

The decree, adopted by parliament on November 28, also limits residence permits in a country that has become the main gateway for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

A populist coalition government made up of the far-right League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement took power in Italy in April 2018.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's anti-immigrant League has since surged in popularity, with opinion polls putting the party on 30 percent, up from the 17 percent it won in the election.

"First of all, we started two years ago criminalising those who save thousands of lives at sea" and ended up "closing ports to boats loaded with survivors", said Project Rights, a collective bringing together various human rights groups.

Recommended

"Today with the Salvini decree, we have abolished humanitarian protection, creating an endless stream of people forced into hiding," it said in a statement.

Stricter conditions

The decree also ends two-year "humanitarian protection" residency permits – a lower level of asylum status based on Italian rather than international law – that were awarded to 25 percent of asylum seekers last year.

Instead, residency permits will be awarded under stricter conditions such as a one-year "special protection" status or a six-month "natural disaster in country of origin" status.

A new procedure to fast-track the expulsion of "dangerous" asylum seekers will also be implemented.

The Italian Refugee Council has said it is "seriously concerned" by the new law.

The United Nations refugee agency has also said it does "not provide adequate guarantees, especially for the vulnerable or those with particular needs such as victims of abuse or torture".

This year some 22,500 migrants landed on Italy's coasts, representing a drop of more than 80 percent compared to 2017.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'