TÜRKİYE
Turkey extends deployment of its troops in Afghanistan
Turkish Parliament ratifies motion to extend troop deployment in Afghanistan for another two years.
Around 12,000 foreign troops from 28 NATO allies and 14 other partner nations agreed to support the NATO mission in Afghanistan. / AA
December 25, 2018

Turkey's Parliament on Tuesday ratified a motion to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Afghanistan for another two years as part of the NATO’s support mission in the war-torn country.

The legislation, to be put into effect on January 6, 2019, will allow the Turkish government to send troops to Afghanistan to support the NATO-led mission Resolute Support.

As the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force ended its 17-year combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2018, the mission has evolved into training and advising of the nascent Afghan security forces.

Around 12,000 foreign troops from 28 NATO allies and 14 other partner nations agreed to support the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

The legislation that was first passed in 2015 also grants the government authority to permit NATO army personnel to be transported to and from Afghanistan through Turkey.

