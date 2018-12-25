Turkey's Parliament on Tuesday ratified a motion to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Afghanistan for another two years as part of the NATO’s support mission in the war-torn country.

The legislation, to be put into effect on January 6, 2019, will allow the Turkish government to send troops to Afghanistan to support the NATO-led mission Resolute Support.

As the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force ended its 17-year combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2018, the mission has evolved into training and advising of the nascent Afghan security forces.