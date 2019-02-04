BAGHDAD –– It is a Friday morning in Al Reef Cafe in central Baghdad, and alongside smart black and tan leather sofas and the smell of strong black coffee, crisp new books line the walls from floor to ceiling. An Arabic translation of Franz Kafka’s The Metamorphosis sits aside a thick tome on Iraqi Jews. The display is attractively presented, and the urge to pick up a book and while away the hours lost in its pages is almost overwhelming.

The literature on sale at Al Reef Cafe is there thanks to Layan Alqudsi. The 31-year-old began her book concession start-up Daraj - meaning ‘steps’ or ‘stairs’ in Arabic - in February 2018, with the idea of selling novels and non-fiction in locations frequented by young people. Unable to afford to rent a shop space in the Iraqi capital, she approached cafes and restaurants to open concessions, and Daraj now has six locations in Baghdad, including in Al Reef Cafe, and one in Qantara cultural cafe in east Mosul, in northern Iraq.

Layan’s start-up is part of a new generation of book merchants and literature enthusiasts that is emerging in Iraq, partly as a way of redefining the country as it recovers from years of conflict. Amid the onslaught of online social media and ubiquitous television watching, some Iraqis are insisting on returning to reading from the pages of printed books instead.

Another sign of optimism around the books market in Iraq is the annual Baghdad International Book Fair, which takes place over 12 days in February and will include publishing houses from Iraq, the Arab world, the UK, Turkey and the US. Some of them are attending for the first time.

Hashem al Zaki, a member of the fair’s organising committee, said this year’s event was much bigger than in previous years, with around 700 publishing houses and agents participating.

“Demand for books is growing in Iraq, despite the abundance of social media channels,” he told TRT World. “Iraqis remain lovers of culture, and are readers. That’s a reflection of the culture of this wounded people, who suffered many wars and terrorism. We hope that this year's exhibition will be unique and diverse.”

Baghdad has long been famous for its book market on Mutanabbi Street, which throngs with people on Fridays thanks to relative improvements in security. Elderly gentlemen in ties and tailored jackets peer over second-hand books laid out on the pavement; stationery shops proffer everything from fridge magnets in the shape of Arabic letters to student textbooks and the miniature Iraqi flags seen on officials’ desks countrywide.

But as much of an institution as it is, this area of old Baghdad is a male-dominated space, and the Friday crowds on the narrow pedestrian street are such that leisurely browsing is nearly impossible. With Daraj, Layan hopes to attract a wider audience and revive reading among younger generations.

“We don’t have a centre for books except for Mutanabbi Street,” she said over espressos in Al Reef Cafe. “I’m targeting gatherings of young people and women - not all women consider Mutanabbi Street safe.”

Her bestsellers vary between concessions, but Richard Dawkins is popular with young people keen to find out more about atheism. The Toilet Book - an attractive hardback costing 7,000 Iraqi dinars ($6), by writer Luay Hamza Abbas, tells the story of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.