Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday condemned the PKK-instigated attack on a base belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq.

“We don’t accept the use of our land to threaten the security of our neighbours. Our people are paying the price of using our territory to threaten the security of our neighbours. PKK is using our land to target our neighbours, and our people are paying the price of it,” he said in a press conference in Erbil.

Earlier on Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said a base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group’s provocation.

“As a result of the provocation of the PKK terrorist organisation, an attack took place in our base area located in northern Iraq,” the ministry said in a statement.

There was a partial damage to vehicles and equipment in the attack, it said, adding that necessary measures were being taken regarding the incident.

Barzani said that that only reason Turkey launched air strikes in the region is the PKK.