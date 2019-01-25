Once again we mark another anniversary of Egypt’s January 25 revolution. Remarkably, it’s now eight years since Egyptians, inspired by the spark lit by Mohamed Bouazizi in Tunis, took to the streets in a chain of events that would lead to the overthrow of the Mubarak regime in Egypt.

What disturbs me most when marking these anniversaries is not the normal tendency of time to fade our memories of it, but the very deliberate and successful attempts of the regime to distort them.

It has become common within op-eds or other retrospectives on January 25 to ask if the whole thing was worth it? Though entirely understandable given the rise of Sisi’s counter-revolution state that eclipses Mubarak’s tyranny in the scope and scale of its terror, the question is essentially meaningless.

If the revolution weren’t worth it, it would never have happened.

What gave the January 25 revolution its ‘worth’ was precisely the fact that Egyptians, from all walks of life, lived in a system that did not provide them with the most basic rights. Any attempts to gain rights were crushed violently by the state.

This, of course, took place on multiple different levels, from the systemic to the interpersonal; from the millions trapped in poverty and the destruction of social services, to the brutal murder and mutilation of Khaled Said, whose only ‘crime’ was exposing drug-dealing cops (a common practice within Egypt’s endemically corrupt security forces).

Revolutions are rarely planned. It’s entirely true that often organised forces work within revolutions, but there is perhaps no finer example of the spontaneous nature of revolution than the phenomenon of the ‘Arab Spring’. Events that erupted like dominos falling and without traditional notions of ‘leadership’.

Spontaneity should never be mistaken as a synonym for mindlessness. Those who occupied Tahrir and resolutely stayed in the square—as well as the millions more around Egypt who demonstrated and supported them—knew precisely what they wanted. They wanted to live in an Egypt where they were, for the first time, recognised as people who had hopes, dreams and aspirations. This might appear vague, but they were realised in the short-lived January 25 democracy delivered after the fall of Mubarak.

Any work on the January 25 revolution thus cannot avoid emphasising its antithesis, namely, the counter-revolution carried out mostly by apparatuses of the Egyptian state, as well as less formal but often overlapping elite social groups. For these forces, democracy was seen as synonymous with a decline of the kleptocracy that dominated Egypt for decades.

Social apartheid and the myth of Sisi as a saviour

The counter-revolutionaries did well to spook the populace with nightmarish ideas about Egypt under the democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, and Islamic democracy making Egypt ‘the next Iran’.

However, the larger sociological reality was that vast swathes of Egyptians (including many leftists and liberals who took part on January 25) did suddenly realise that with the democracy, they were suddenly giving political power to Egyptians who came from cultures and held beliefs completely alien to Egypt’s broad elites.

This dynamic of social apartheid was what lurked behind the propaganda relating to Morsi heralding an Egyptian theocracy. But, of course, these leftists and liberals were simply useful idiots: Abdel Fattah El Sisi was the figurehead of the counter-revolution, while like-minded regional forces, namely the actual theocracies of the UAE and Saudi, invested billions in the endeavour to ensure its success and their prosperity.

Another common question, particularly among the Western media, is to wonder whether Egypt is ‘better off’ under Sisi than it was during the one year of Egyptian democracy. This line of questioning is absurd on its terms and those who ask it more often than not only see societies through personal ideological, economic lenses, while completely and quite knowingly skating over the fact that Sisi’s Egypt is built on the bodies of thousands of dead Egyptians, thousands more tortured, as well as indefinitely incarcerated, disappeared and banished.