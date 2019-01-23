Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday efforts against terrorist organisations in Syria’s Idlib will continue.

“Our joint fight against terrorist organisations in Syria's Idlib will continue,” Erdogan said in a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Last September, following a meeting between Erdogan and Putin, the two sides agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Under the deal, opposition groups in Idlib are to remain in areas where they are already present, while Russia and Turkey conduct joint patrols in the area to prevent renewed fighting.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Moscow.

The Turkish president stressed the necessity of a joint fight against terror groups, which he said, are aiming to undermine Turkey-Russian cooperation.

“It is critically important that a vacuum during the US withdrawal [from Syria], which can be exploited by terrorists, doesn't form, Erdogan went on to say.

Prior to his visit, an article penned by Erdogan titled "Turkey-Russia cooperation critical for resolving the crisis in Syria" was published in Russian daily Kommersant last week.

"We will not seek advice on how to deal with a terrorist group from anyone whose activities have been directed against our citizens for more than 30 years or ask for permission to fight terrorism," referring to the internationally-recognised terror group PKK’s Syrian branch the YPG, Erdogan wrote in the article.

Erdogan arrived in Moscow earlier on Wednesday to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the first face-to-face meeting of 2019 between both leaders.

Syrian constitutional committee