The deputy head of the military council, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, meanwhile said late Saturday that security forces have arrested those behind an attack on the protesters last week that killed at least five people, including an army officer.
Sudan's military council resumes talks with protesters
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) delivers an address after the Ramadan prayers and Iftar organized by Sultan of Darfur Ahmed Hussain in Khartoum, Sudan May 18, 2019. / Reuters
May 19, 2019

Sudan's ruling military council is meeting with protesters on the country's political transition after talks were halted for three days while roads were cleared outside the main sit-in in the capital, Khartoum.

The two sides have held several rounds of talks since the military overthrew President Omar al Bashir last month, ending his 30-year reign after four months of mass protests and sit-ins, which are still underway.

The two sides remain divided on what role the military should have in the transition to civilian rule.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

