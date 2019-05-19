Sudan's ruling military council is meeting with protesters on the country's political transition after talks were halted for three days while roads were cleared outside the main sit-in in the capital, Khartoum.

The two sides have held several rounds of talks since the military overthrew President Omar al Bashir last month, ending his 30-year reign after four months of mass protests and sit-ins, which are still underway.

The two sides remain divided on what role the military should have in the transition to civilian rule.