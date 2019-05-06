US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States will raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods – a blunt warning to Beijing just days before what is being billed as a last-ditch round of talks to reach a deal or resume their trade war.

To press China even more to accept US demands, Trump also threatened again to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports to the US – worth $539.5 billion last year.

Trump said he is raising some tariffs because the trade talks are going "too slowly."

"For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods," Trump tweeted.

"The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday."

China negotiators still plan US trip

Chinese trade team is still preparing to head to Washington for negotiations despite Trump's threat to raise tariffs later this week, Beijing said Monday.

"We are currently working on understanding the situation," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang during a regular news briefing.

"The Chinese team is currently preparing to go to the US for negotiations," Geng added, without specifying whether Beijing's top trade negotiator Liu He would make the trip.

Asian markets tumble

Following Trump's announcement, Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks tumbled in the first few minutes of trade on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 2.4 percent, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 3.0 percent and the Shenzhen Composite Index – which tracks stocks on China's second exchange – sank 3.7 percent.

The two sides have imposed tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade since last year. But Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in December to refrain from further escalation.

As recently as last week, the US had depicted the trade talks as going well.

"The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump complained.

Trump says he wants to reduce the huge US trade deficit with China, which in 2018 totaled $378.73 billion with services trade included.