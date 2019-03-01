WORLD
3 MIN READ
Osama bin Laden's son is now worth a million dollars to the US government
Hamza bin Laden, Osama bin Laden's favorite son, has reportedly been groomed to follow in his father’s footsteps and now it seems he's on his way by making it to the US Most Wanted list.
Osama bin Laden's son is now worth a million dollars to the US government
In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. / AP
March 1, 2019

The US State Department on Thursday offered a $1 million reward for information on Hamza bin Laden, the son of late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. 

A statement released by the US State Department says Hamza has been one of the leaders within the terror organisation since at least August 2015, citing his integration into the group’s media production as evidence

Who is Hamza bin Laden and why he is wanted now? 

Hamza bin Laden, who was officially designated ‘a global terrorist’ by the US in 2017, was reportedly the favourite son of Osama. 

Letters found in his father’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan indicate that Hamza was groomed by him for Al Qaeda leadership.

Last year, a UN report also strengthened this idea, claiming that Hamza has “continued to emerge as a leading figure” in the group. 

There is also some speculation about his whereabouts. Hamza is believed to have spent years along with his mother in Iran where he married the daughter of Mohamed Atta, one of the leaders behind the 9/11 terror attacks. 

Recommended

Other reports say his location is between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria. 

His family claim that they haven’t known his exact location since they cut all connections with him and his late father.  

Since bin Laden's death, his Egyptian deputy Ayman al Zawahiri has been leading the group, but Hamza is the public face of the organisation. 

He occasionally releases audio statements online, in which he calls for terrorist attacks around the world and disparages the United States and Saudi Arabia. 

In 2015, he released an audio message urging militants in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight there would lead to the liberation of Palestine

And in 2016, the group released an audio recording where Hamza threatened revenge against the US for assassinating his father.

"If you think that your sinful crime that you committed in Abbottabad has passed without punishment, then you thought wrong," he said. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover