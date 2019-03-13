TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
#WeAreErdogan trends as Erdogan, Netanyahu spar
Social media in Turkey erupts in support for President Erdogan, who slammed Israeli PM Netanyahu after he called Israel the nation-state of "the Jewish people" only, not all its citizens.
#WeAreErdogan trends as Erdogan, Netanyahu spar
Turkey's President Erdogan (R) calls Israel's PM Netanyahu (L) "the thief who heads Israel" in reference to corruption allegations against him. / AFP Archive
March 13, 2019

Social media users in Turkey fired tweets on Wednesday in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blasted "tyrant" Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in a fresh spat between both leaders.

Erdogan was responding to comments from Netanyahu who called the Turkish leader a "dictator," after a day of tit-for-tat exchanges between government officials in both countries.

The latest exchange came after Netanyahu called Israel the nation-state of "the Jewish people" only, not all its citizens, provoking anger in Turkey with social media trending hashtag #WeAreErdogan.

Erdogan called Netanyahu "the thief who heads Israel" in reference to corruption allegations against him and added that the Israeli premier is a "tyrant massacring Palestinian children."

Recommended

He said Turkey would maintain its struggle for occupied Jerusalem until the city is administrated in a way that is appropriate with its importance to the Islamic world.

Erdogan also criticised Israel over its assault on the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, saying the Turkish nation will raise its voice for any attack against the mosque.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda