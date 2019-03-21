Hambach Forest, in western Germany, has always been a big part of Kathrin Henneberger’s life. Growing up 20 minutes away from the ancient forest in the nearby city of Cologne, Henningerber developed a deep love for it from childhood.

Unique in its ecology, it’s one of Europe’s oldest forests and is described as “the last remnant of a sylvan ecosystem that has occupied this part of the Rhine River plain between Aachen and Cologne since the end of the last ice age”.

But decades of deforestation and mining has meant that this uniqueness is fast disappearing and today just 10 percent of around 13,500 acres of forest is left. Last month, energy company and forest owner RWE agreed to stop logging until 2020, but the future of the forest remains uncertain after that. For climate justice activists like Henneberger, who have been campaigning against the felling for years, it marks the latest step in their ongoing struggle.

Henneberger, a spokesperson for the anti-coal Ende Gelaende campaign group, told TRT World: “With its diversity of flora and fauna, the forest offers a habitat to a multitude of species including tawny owls, bats and dormice and many migratory bird species use the forest as a resting place. In the remaining parts of the forest you will find Hornbeam and English oak that are over 300 years old.

“But politicians are completely failing to protect this. Coal corporations and the German government are burning our future. We can not rely on anyone, including the courts. We have to save the Hambach Forest and stop the coal mines ourselves.”

Germany’s dirty coal problem

The fate of the forest has been a big issue in Germany for the last few years, drawing together climate activists, energy companies, large coal mine communities and the government. As well as having domestic ramifications, arguments have also centered around Germany's climate change commitments globally.

A major industrial nation, fossil fuels such as black and brown coal - or lignite - have played a key role in Germany’s economic success in the post-war years. The industry has also provided thousands of jobs in the east and west of the country - in 1960 around half a million people worked in black coal mines, while 150,000 worked in brown coal mining. Today coal provides around 35 percent of the country’s power.

Yet coal is also one of the largest emitters CO2 and its continued use has placed Germany in a difficult position. Not least because the country, which has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020, is looking at a bill running into billions of euros to support former mining regions.

Doctor Benno Hain works with the German Federal Environment Agency, which specialises in exploring scientific questions on energy policy as well as supporting the Ministry for Environmental Affairs and the Ministry for Economy and Energy.

He said: “There is a long, centuries old history of coal mining and industrial production in Germany. It's not just that this is the end of an era, but a start of a new one and there’s a big transformative process going on. On the one hand this is about jobs and society, on the other we are all very aware of the need for transformation and the need for sustainable development in the future.”

“The issue is complicated,” Energy Finance Consultant Gerard Wynn added. “By arguments around a fair transition of workers, decarbonisation, compensation for workers and for utilities who owned the mines.”

The fate of Hambach has come to embody this struggle. “It’s a symbol of the question of how to continue the interaction between society, policy and the companies responsible for the production of lignite coal electricity, ” said Hain.

Since the late 1970s, the forest has been owned by Rhenish-Westphalian Power Plant (RWE), Germany’s second largest energy company headquartered in the western city of Essen. The Hambach mine is the country’s largest open-pit lignite mine, and, according to the company, produces 40 million tonnes of lignite per year, providing work for around 1,300 people.

RWE says that the mine must be expanded so that the country’s energy needs can be met, and that “closing even a portion of the mine also would change the economics of the whole operation”.