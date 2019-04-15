Gulnara Karimova, the late Uzbek autocrat Islam Karimov’s eldest daughter once known simply as ‘Princess’ and rumoured to become his heiress apparent, has a new residence – a women’s jail outside the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

Five years after the glamorous socialite, singer, diplomat and business tycoon fell out of her dictatorial dad’s favour and less than three years after his death, the 46-year-old mother of two found herself behind bars – purportedly, because Karimov’s successor didn’t want her extradited to the US, where she is accused of extortion and trying to launder no less than $866 million.

And no one knows how long she will spend in jail.

“For months now, we have asked the Uzbek authorities to explain how they count the remaining days’ imprisonment and what is the starting point of the sentence,” her lawyer Gregoire Mangeat tweeted on April 4. “Still no response received.”

In 2015, an Uzbek court charged her with extortion, theft of state property, tax evasion and ‘assistance to criminal groups’ that had assets in 12 nations worth over $1.7 billion – and handed down an appallingly lenient sentence of five years of house arrest.

In 2017, another court sentenced her to 10 years in jail for fraud and money laundering, but last year, the sentence was replaced with five years of house arrest. However, in early March she was abruptly transferred to prison for what prosecutors called ‘systematic’ violations of her detention conditions.

Karimova’s daughter Iman claimed police stormed into their apartment in Tashkent and dragged her mother out.

“First, they threatened my mom on behalf of [Uzbekistan’s] 'leadership’,” she wrote on Instagram on March 3. “Then they took my mom out of the bath and took her to an undisclosed direction.”

Karimova’s relocation, however, may have been prompted by an announcement the US authorities made just days later.

The Justice Department said on March 7 that Karimova was involved in one of the largest bribery schemes ever under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It charged her with the solicitation of some $866 million in bribes from three international telecoms companies.

Uzbek authorities oppose Karimova’s extradition to the US because she knows too much about top Uzbek officials, including President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who served as prime minister in her father’s government, a Central Asia analyst claimed.

“That's why they hid her out of harm’s way,” Alisher Ilkhamov, an Uzbekistan-born research associate at the SOAS University of London, told TRT World.

Uzbek prosecutors and Foreign Ministry officials were not available for comment.

In post-Soviet Uzbekistan, Karimova was a Renaissance woman: she dabbled in poetry and sang, served as Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Spain, ran a media holding, a charity and a youth movement, designed jewellery and clothes and even earned a black belt in karate.

She could not be further from the average Uzbeks at the time, suppressed by purges, economic hardships, corruption and seasonal slavery.