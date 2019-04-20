Sudan's public prosecutor has begun investigating ousted President Omar al Bashir on charges of money laundering and the possession of large sums of money without legal grounds, a judicial source told Reuters on Saturday.

Bashir, who is also being sought by the International Criminal Court over allegations of genocide in the country's western Darfur region, was ousted on April 11 by the military following months of protests against his rule and had been held at a presidential residence.

Family sources said this week he had been moved to a high-security prison in Khartoum.

Relatives could not be immediately reached on Saturday for comment about the investigation.