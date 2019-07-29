Salman al Odah, a prominent Saudi scholar, has been languishing in prison since September 2017. He was arrested as a part of the kingdom’s widespread crackdown on dissent overseen by its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS).

Once a trusted aide of the royal family, Odah could face the death penalty on terrorism-related charges.

The scholar’s trial was initially scheduled for May 1. But on Sunday, after nearly two years of pre-trial detention, a Saudi anti-terrorism court further postponed the hearing until December 2019.

Odah, 62, is an internationally-renowned scholar known for his progressive views on Islamic law.

A proponent of greater democracy, Odah was seen as a threat by the Saudi monarchy. During the 2011 Arab Spring protests, he came out supporting the movements that had engulfed the region with their calls for greater freedom.

However, he was not a dissident by any means and shied away from criticising the royal family and MBS. However, troubles came to the fore when he failed to show enthusiastic support for the crown prince’s foreign policy measures.

Odah has more than 13 million followers on Twitter. During the Saudi-led blockade and boycott of Qatar, which began in June 2017, Odah tweeted a prayer in the September of that year calling for ‘harmony’ between regional leaders, without naming them specifically.

That was the last time he tweeted.

The tweet did not go down well with the Saudi authorities and led to his detention that same month in 2017.

Incarcerated before

Between the 1960s and 1980s, a powerful socio-political change began taking place in the kingdom. It was inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood’s reformist movement and was known as the al Sahwa al Islamiyya (Islamic Awakening), or Sahwa.

The movement not only believed in the amalgamation of religion and politics but also the integration of Islamic values in day-to-day lives, as well as education and the support of women’s rights.