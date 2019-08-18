Hundreds of vintage cars set out across the Baltic states on Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of a human chain of more than a million people demanding independence from the Soviet Union.

Decorated with Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian national flags, some 200 cars began their journey from the central square in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius to the cheers of onlookers.

A number of concerts are scheduled en route before the convoy reaches the Estonian capital Tallinn on Tuesday.

The 675-kilometre (420-mile) human chain, known as the Baltic Way, linked Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn on August 23, 1989 to mark the 50th anniversary of the infamous Nazi-Soviet pact that carved up eastern Europe and led to the Baltic states' occupation by the Soviet Union.

The vintage cars taking part represent both eras, from Mercedes-Benz and Lincolns of the 1930s to Soviet-era Volgas and Ladas of the 1980s.

One of the largest demonstrations in the Soviet Union, the Baltic Way was a "life changer" for many of the six million people living in the three countries, said parade participant Raimundas Skridulas.