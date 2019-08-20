A new lawsuit against Customs and Border Patrol’s (CBP) is challenging “unacceptable” treatment of detained migrants in southern Texas as US President Donald Trump’s administration escalates a crackdown on both legal and undocumented immigrants.

Filed on Monday by the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) and several lawyers, the lawsuit accuses CBP facilities in southern Texas’s Rio Grande Valley region of subjecting “thousands of individuals” to inadequate living conditions.

Since coming to office in January 2017, US President Donald Trump has issued a number of policy changes and unveiled a spate of new policies seeking to limit both irregular and legal immigration to the country.

The detained migrants, the Texas lawsuit says, are deprived “access to adequate food, water, medical services, fresh air and basic sanitation”.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas - Brownsville Division, and is one among a mounting number of lawsuits taking aim at the Trump administration’s efforts to clamp down on both documented and undocumented immigrants.

TCRP legal director Efren Olivares said that the primary goal of the lawsuit is “a court order requiring border patrol not to hold anybody in those facilities for longer than 72 hours”

“If they must hold them longer, they need to give them access to adequate sanitation, proper food, [and] access to counsel,” he told TRT World.

In addition to denying reasonable access to showers and imposing substandard hygienic conditions on the detainees, the lawsuit alleges, many of the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit claim that “CBP denies detainees access to family members or counsel, either by phone or in-person visits”.

More alarming still, many detainees are pressured to abandon their right to apply for asylum, according to the lawsuit.

“It’s like coercing people into waiving their rights by making the conditions of detention so miserable for them that they prefer to give up,” Olivares added.

The lawsuit alleges that recent policy changes have left detainees held in the Rio Grande Valley facilities to endure overcrowding and “intolerable conditions”, including dehydration, exposure to infectious diseases, malnourishment, the denial of “proper” medical care, and other hardships.

“These conditions are endured within small, overcrowded concrete rooms known as ‘hieleras’—Spanish for ‘freezers’’—which are kept at uncomfortably low temperatures,” the lawsuit states.

Targeting legal immigration

On Tuesday, Santa Clara County and San Francisco County, both located in California, filed a separate lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s new “public charge” rule.

That rule permits the government to bar entry or deny green cards to immigrants contingent on their utilisation of public programmes like food stamps or Medicaid.

The new public charge rule, which was slated to be rolled out on Wednesday, will not apply to individuals who already hold green cards or are in the process of renewing their green cards, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

More than half a million people apply for green cards each year, according to the US government’s tally. The changes will require hundreds of thousands to fill out new forms declaring their “self-sufficiency”.

Elizabeth Almanza, Coordinator of Pro Bono Programs and Communications at the Texas-based American Gateways organisation, explained that efforts to limit immigration based on such criteria are tantamount to creating a “merit-based” system.