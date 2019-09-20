Sogut is a quaint, nondescript town of 14,000 people. A three-hour drive from Istanbul, navigating snaking roads cutting through the plateaus of sunflower, wheat, hop and lettuce fields, the town is fast gaining traction on Turkey's tourism map.

Unlike the country's major tourist destinations Antalya, Bodrum, Cappadocia, Istanbul, Izmir, Konya, Trabzon and others, this picturesque little settlement of the midwest Bilecik province was never on the radar of foreign or local tourists until, as locals say, it was "resurrected" from a bygone era.

"Sogut was once the nucleus of the Ottoman Empire. It all started here. And, as the empire expanded, we got insulated, gradually. But now it's resurrected. The world knows about us, again," says Ibrahim Ayyildiz, a member of a Kayi tribe. He owns one of the only three hotels in Sogut.

The history of Turkey's predecessor state, the mighty Ottoman Empire, is deeply rooted in this humble rural setting.

It's here that Ertugrul (1188-1281) –– head of a nomad Kayi tribe and father of Osman, the Ottoman Empire's first sultan –– established his first principality in the 13th Century, sowing the seeds of an empire that would last for the next 600 years.

Like many other empires, the Ottoman realm dwindled and a new republic – Turkey – was born out of immense sacrifices made by the Turkish people between 1918 and 1923 in the liberation war against the Western allied forces.

"But on Turkey's tourism map, Sogut was nowhere until recently," Ayyildiz says.

Five years ago Sogut came under the spotlight as Turkish TV series Dirilis Ertugrul (Resurrection Erturgul) was aired across the country. The series, a TRT production, is largely inspired by the events that marked the beginning of the Ottoman Empire, taking the Turkish public by storm and leading the television ratings. In 2016, a website was inaugurated that introduced the show to international audiences. Netflix circulated it further to a wider global audience.

"Sogut got stuck in my head when I first watched its episodes on Netflix. That was last year, And, here I am today," says Zakir Muzaffaro, a visitor from Ukraine, outside the Ertugrul Gazi Museum located in the heart of the idyllic town.

Accompanying him is his brother, Islam Muzaffaro, who chips in: "The serial inspired us to visit this place. In the serial, you see tents, horses, sword fighting and hospitality. Everything has changed… new roads, buildings, houses… but hospitality remains intact."

The central attraction in Sogut is the tomb of Ertugrul, where tourist numbers have swelled in the past few years. It was a normal grave until 1886 when it was turned into a decorated tomb. In 1921, invading Greek soldiers are said to have targeted and fired at the tomb. Visitors can still see some of the window shutters pockmarked by bullet holes. Free standing flags of several Turkic nations decorate the inside of the structure. And encircling the grave are small boxes containing packets of soil brought from erstwhile governorates of the Ottoman Empire in Ertugrul's honour. A Kayi flag –– with two arrows and a bow decked on a blue cloth –– and a Turkish flag stand on either side at the crown of the grave.

Outside the tomb are the graves of the Kayi leader's wife, Haleeme Hatun, his second son, Savci Bey, and 19 honorary graves of Ertugrul Gazi's friends and close Alps (Kayi warriors).

Nearby, marquees have set up selling Kayi merchandise: swords, leather armour, Bey caps, fur hats, flags, tribal attire, and gifts themed around Dirilis: Ertugrul for fans of the series.

"The last two years have seen an uptick in tourism here. Many of them say they saw the TV serial and decided to visit Erturgul Gazi's final resting place," says Bilge Hatun, one of the curators of the tomb.