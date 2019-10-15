TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Jet2holidays ready to fill void left by Thomas Cook's collapse
Jet2holidays' chief executive Steve Heapy says that the company would continue and expand operations in Turkey.
Jet2holidays ready to fill void left by Thomas Cook's collapse
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, speaking in Mugla, Turkey on October 15, 2019. / AA
October 15, 2019

Following veteran British tour operator, Thomas Cook's collapse in September, Jet2holidays says it is ready to fill the void left by Cook.

Thomas Cook collapsed after failing to secure rescue funding, and travel bookings for its more than 600,000 global vacationers last month.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, speaking to hotel operators in Turkey's Mugla informed them of the company's plans for the 2020 season.

Recommended

Heapy stated that Jet2holidays has become the biggest tour operator in England following Thomas Cook's bankruptcy and added that the company would continue and expand operations in Turkey.

"We will continue to fill the vacancies left by Thomas Cook by increasing the number of available rooms at the hotels we are in business with. Turkey's tourism minister comes from this sector and understands the needs of the tourism sector very well and has talked to us about how we can improve the current situation," Heapy said.

Vice President of Turkish hoteliers federation, Bulent Bulbuloglu, speaking at the meeting said, "the competition is healthy for hoteliers. We also had fruitful meetings with other operators. We have confidence in Jet2holidays. I believe they will achieve their goals; they are a very strong and powerful tour operator."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza