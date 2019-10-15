Following veteran British tour operator, Thomas Cook's collapse in September, Jet2holidays says it is ready to fill the void left by Cook.

Thomas Cook collapsed after failing to secure rescue funding, and travel bookings for its more than 600,000 global vacationers last month.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet.com and Jet2holidays, speaking to hotel operators in Turkey's Mugla informed them of the company's plans for the 2020 season.