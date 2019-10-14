In an interview to a local daily, Fahrettin Altun, the communications director for the Turkish Presidency, has said that eradicating terrorism through military means alone is not possible.

Talking about the presence of jails holding Daesh prisoners in northern Syria, Altun said that the Daesh terrorists would be treated just like other terrorists and there is no question of their release if the detention centres were located within the 30 kilometres strip of land that Operation Peace Spring aims to clear.

"The large prisons and surveillance centers, which are constantly spoken, are outside this area their prisoners are not subject to Turkey," he added.

"Daesh terrorist organisation has been used as an excuse for everything for several years. For example, if a country wants to change the balances in the field in a certain way, it immediately plays the fight against Daesh card."

"We saw that the PKK-YPG terrorist organisation recently threatened to release the terrorists. Of course, if you release the terrorists you have caught, a security problem arises. However, it is not possible to eradicate Daesh and similar organisations through military solutions only. You have to eliminate the social dynamics underlying radicalisation. Turkey's secure regional plan is for exactly this goal."

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring with the aim of clearing its border of YPG/PKK terrorists and create a Peace Corridor to ensure the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK outfit that is recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for decades that has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.

Highlighting the significance of the operation Altun said, "The Obama administration's decision of arming of YPG/PKK made operation necessary to prevent creation of terror corridor."

He added that the July 15, 2016 coup caused delays in implementing the operation since many military personnel involved in the putsch were deployed near Syria.

The Turkish presidency's communication director continued that "Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation of the Olive Branch were steps in the same direction and now we're cleaning up the rest."

Talking about the challenges posed during the operation, Altun said that a terrorist organisation doesn't stand a chance against an organised military like the Turkish Armed Froces (TAF) but the only issue faced on the field is the distinction between civilians and terrorists who seek shelter among civilians disguised as them.