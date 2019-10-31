As a reprisal for Turkey's anti-terror operation across northeastern Syria, PKK supporters are attacking the Turkish diaspora in several parts of Europe.

While protests in support of the PKK have morphed into violence in parts of Germany and Norway recently, the governments of these countries have acted as mute spectators while Turkish minorities are exposed to the risk of deadly physical assaults.

The PKK has cultivated some support in European countries, even though it's an armed organisation listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU. It has been constantly committing crimes against Turkey and its citizens for more than three decades, claiming more than 40,000 lives.

The PKK's modus operandi is similar to any dreaded terror outfit's: recruiting child soldiers, planting IEDs in civilian areas in Turkish cities, intimidating dissidents not only from the Turkish state but also from Kurdish communities. They get away with murders by simply labelling critics as ‘traitors’ or ‘collaborators’.

The PKK's first kill was an eight-year-old child, the son of Sanliurfa MP Celal Bucak from the Justice Party, in a raid on his house in 1979. Ever since, the terror group has continued to draw attention for its violence and radical outlook. It fuels its recruitment either from the extreme left or mostly from low-income neighbourhoods, where semi-literate youth are most vulnerable to fall into its trap.

Expanding its terrorist activities against Turkey in 1984, the PKK over the years became a huge security threat to the country's political system and territorial integrity. Using violence to obtain its goals, it intends to establish the independent state of Kurdistan, based on Marxist-Leninist principles, which also means usurping power and grabbing land from Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran.

Some PKK members fled to Europe in the 80s, mostly to Germany to provide financial and logistical support to the terror group. Those pushing ahead to realise the Kurdistan dream continue to target both the Turkish state and Turks either through armed violence or through acts of targeted violence masquerading as street protests in various parts of Europe.

Last Saturday, a group of PKK supporters attacked a Turkish family in their car in Norway's Oslo. The PKK members pelted them with stones and other objects after noticing the Turkish flag in their car. They did not stop even though there was a newborn, visibly frightened, inside the vehicle. As the baby kept crying, the mother tried to soothe him by saying "it's not real, we're playing a game".

Unlike Lebanese protesters a week earlier, who paused their protests against corruption to serenade and calm a shaken baby boy inside a passing vehicle, the PKK supporters in Oslo were unmoved by the toddler's trauma. In the Lebanese protest, when the mother Eliane Jabbour asked them to keep the noise down, the protesters start singing international baby whisperer 'baby shark' to comfort the toddler caught in the midst of a loud demonstration. They clapped, sang and danced with hand gestures mimicking a shark's bite for baby Robin bringing smiles and introducing a moment of levity.