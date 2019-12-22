Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed Ankara would increase military support to Libya if necessary, and evaluate all options.

His comments come a day after the Turkish parliament ratified a security and military cooperation deal signed between Ankara and Tripoli last month.

"We will evaluate all kinds of military support including ground, marine and air options if necessary," Erdogan said during a speech in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

The Turkish government must seek a separate mandate from the Turkish parliament to send forces to fight there.

Turkey supports the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (or GNA) based in Tripoli in the struggle against illegal militia chief Khalifa Haftar.

Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey would not "take a step back" from any Libya agreement despite opposition from Greece over maritime boundaries.

"Those who are against us have no awareness of rights, law, justice, ethics or mercy," he added.

Deal in line with law

Erdogan said that the deal does not contradict Turkish or international laws.

"We have no steps contrary to established practices, both on the continental shelf and on the issue of exclusive economic zones and maritime jurisdictions," he said.

Erdogan said that Turkey took the first steps on the maritime jurisdiction with Libya 10 years ago after discussions with then Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi and reached consensus with him.

"The conflict of maritime jurisdiction between the territory of our country facing Libya and the territory of Libya facing our country gives us this right according to international legislation and practices," Erdogan said.