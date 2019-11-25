Travel around Pakistan’s Balochistan province, and there’s a good chance you’ll find someone savouring an Iranian yoghurt drink spiced with mint - called the laban.

“Everyone is drinking it these days,” says Sardar Shaukat Popalzai, who runs a think tank in Quetta, the provincial capital.

Balochistan borders Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, and for decades traders have shipped goods between the two countries with little hindrance.

This balance of trade, which for the most part has remained in Iran’s favour, takes place in the informal sector where government’s reach to tax and regulate the flow of goods is limited.

From shampoos, skincare products to detergents and electronic appliances, Iranians products have long lined store shelves in the border regions of Pakistan.

Popalzai says Iran has managed to carve out a market despite stifling US sanctions.

“A lot of that has to do with the Iranian culture. I have not met a single Iranian businessman who complains about his problems. They just try to find a way around it.”

But a lot of it also depends on Tehran’s policy to wean reliance away from oil and on to other sectors such as automobiles. Violent street protests eclipsed recent reports that Iran aims to eliminate dependence on oil revenue to finance its next budget.

Demonstrations swept across Iran after the government increased petrol prices 50 percent to thirty US cents per litre, at a time when people find it difficult to find jobs and inflation is expected to hit 35 percent this year.

Since US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions last year, Iran’s economy has shrunk. The IMF estimates that Iran’s GDP will contract by more than 9 percent compared to what it was just two years back.

Washington has introduced sanctions that inflict maximum damage on ordinary Iranians by making it difficult for the Islamic republic to export oil, its major source of foreign exchange.

Over the past year, Iran’s oil exports have come down drastically to around 500,000 barrels per day from 2.8 million bpd before the sanctions.

While the sanctions, which target a host of other industries as well, are having an impact, Iran says it’s no longer taking into account income from oil sales to make its budget.

So how is that happening?

A shift that was a long time coming