A maverick group of MEPs in the European Parliament is planning to recuperate over $38 million the European Commission lost in Lebanon on bogus waste management schemes, along with prosecuting those who were held responsible for the corruption there, TRT World can reveal.

The news will concern some big players in Lebanon like Najib Mikati and Saad Hariri, who a Lebanese businessman has linked to millions of euros stolen from EU waste management programs and for being behind a new ruse to pilfer even more international aid money heading towards a $1 billion incinerator scam.

Following an investigation published in May last year, which not only exposed European Union aid being diverted, in many cases, into the pockets of Hezbollah but also linked EU plants to a spike in cancer cases, the European Parliament is about to hit both Lebanon and the office of the EU’s former foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

The move is seen as controversial and very much a new direction from MEPs who want to see more accountability in how EU aid money is spent. It is a blow to Mogherini who was initially asked by a Portuguese MEP, Ana Gomes, in the summer to open a full investigation.

Mogherini, according to a confidential letter from July 2019, refused to do so.

The letter from Mogherini — written in a garbled fashion typical of EU institutions — is a firm denial of any wrongdoing.

“The EU put in place a number of internal and external mechanisms to monitor the implementation of its assistance in this sector”, writes Mogherini. “In parallel, the EU Delegation in 2018 launched an independent impact evaluation of the projects implemented through the Assistance to the Re-Establishment of the Lebanese Administration Programme (ARLA) and an independent review of the on-going Upgrading Solid Waste Management Capacities in Lebanon Programme (SWAM)”.

“The final report of the evaluation is expected by October 2019. The initial conclusions show no evidence of corruption” she claims.

Yet her refusal didn’t mean much to either Gomes or a new generation of MEPs voted into the European parliament over the summer and who started in their new jobs in June – managing, among other things, Mogherini’s replacement, Josep Borrell.

Enter the new guard

One informal group, made up of populist (or ‘right-wing’) members, led by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy minister, Thierry Mariani, is already on the warpath over the embezzlement of EU aid to Lebanon – which could block hundreds of millions of euros of EU support to Lebanon and Syrian refugees in the future.

Mariani, who courted controversy barely days after becoming an MEP by visiting Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in August of this year, has several French deputies behind him. He is worried about the bogus waste management schemes in Lebanon, which represent over $33 million (for 11 plants) and which he is concerned are fueling corrupt politicians, in addition to contributing to an alarming spike in cancer rates in Lebanon.

But he is only scratching the surface of how the EU has been entrapped for decades in Lebanon and lost much, much more than merely $33 million to corrupt politicians and militias there.

If Mariani’s call for an investigation about EU aid in Lebanon is serious, it threatens to lift the lid on complicit corruption and embezzlement of EU funds and, perhaps more importantly, those who have gone to great lengths to cover up the scandal.

An investigation would throw light on previous projects which swallowed much more EU money in the waste management sector. Previously the EU shelled out for the purchase of land and construction of at least six sewage works which stand idle today and have never functioned – also part of a much bigger scam which robbed EU coffers of potentially $110 million.

TRT World has learnt that Mariani's plan to create a committee made up of MEPs in the European parliament who would investigate such industrial-scale graft and embezzlement in Lebanon, prosecute those who were guilty and seek to take back the looted funds.

These MEPs place little confidence in the EU fraud office, ‘OLAF’, although TRT World understands, that the MEPs are cooperating with EU’s own anti-fraud unit, which has already told Mariani that it can only investigate graft which goes back five years.

The MEPs are hoping that the Lebanese government would take the initiative to investigate themselves and hand the cash back to Brussels as a token of goodwill.

During a passionate two-minute speech in the European parliament in Strasbourg on November 27, last year, in which Mariani cites the EU aid scam in Tripoli, Mogherini finally concedes that the issue needs to be examined.

Mariani's demands will no doubt be presented to the new EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in mid-January who will find it harder to follow in the theme of the “cover-up of the cover-up” in Lebanon (as one MEP put it, in confidence).