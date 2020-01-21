The International Justice Chambers (Guernica 37) in the United Kingdom, filing a criminal complaint, has urged the British authorities to issue an arrest warrant for the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi for his role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically-elected president.

The call came ahead of Sisi’s expected visit to the UK which, as the chambers said, is responsible for taking action on torture-related crimes no matter where they were committed.

The chambers said there is concrete evidence that the military junta’s treatment killed Morsi and that his death was intentional.

In a statement, it called on London counter-terrorism units to launch a probe into “credible allegations of torture made against the Egyptian government and state organs”.

Morsi is just one of those whose lives were torn apart by Sisi’s endless crackdown on every aspect of Egyptian life.

Thousands of opponents, human rights activists, artists, university lecturers across the political spectrum, have been detained, arrested and tortured in Egypt since Sisi came to power in a 2013 military coup, removing the elected government of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi.

This month, US-Egypt dual citizen Moustafa Kassem, died in the Egyptian prison where had been held since 2013, on what he said were false charges of joining a protest.

Recently, the aftermath of rare protests against the Sisi regime that took place last September was reported.

According to the Egyptian centre for Freedoms and Rights, 1,298 people were detained while 1,003 of those were placed under formal arrest.

The arbitrary arrests go as far as jailing a women’s rights activist, Amal Fathy, who criticised the government in a video for not doing enough to investigate sexual harassment she faced.