Suicide bombing in western Chad kills at least 9
A woman set off explosives in a crowd in Kaiga-Kindjiria, a town that has been attacked by Boko Haram militants in the past.
Soldiers of the Chad Army sit on the back of a Land Cruiser at the Koundoul market, 25 km from N'Djamena, on January 3, 2020, upon their return after a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria. / Getty Images
January 21, 2020

A suicide bombing has killed at least nine people in western Chad, a local official and a resident said Monday.

A woman set off explosives in a crowd in Kaiga-Kindjiria, a town that has been attacked by Boko Haram militants in the past, according to Dimoya Souapelbe, the prefect of the local department of Fouli in the Lake Chad province. He put the toll from Sunday night’s attack at 10 dead and several wounded.

A local humanitarian worker said at least 9 people were dead and two injured. The worker spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press.

Chad has suffered attacks for years by Nigeria’s Boko Haram militants, who have crossed borders and killed tens of thousands during its 10-year insurgency.

Boko Haram militants killed at least five people in August in Kaiga-Kindjiria.

Many fighters are in the Lake Chad region, launching attacks in Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

SOURCE:AP
