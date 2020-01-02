Israel is moving ahead with plans to annex a huge strip of the occupied West Bank despite not being able to formally implement the plan until a permanent government is in place.

As explained by the Jerusalem Post, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot proceed legally speaking as his government is only in power in an interim capacity.

Any future government would have to wait until at least March 2020, the date of the election, to proceed with the land grab, which would cut Palestinians off from Jordan, and deny a hypothetical future Palestinian state from accessing the River Jordan - leaving future administrations completely reliant on Israel to meet their basic needs.

Despite the massive implication for Palestinians, and the illegality of annexation through military conquest under international law, Israel is expected to face no major repercussions. Here we look at some of the reasons why.

A big fan in the White House

The office of US president has always been partial to the Israeli state. Successive US leaders, whether Democrat or Republican, have signed off on billions in military aid and weapons shipments for the country.

None, however, have been as enthusiastic in their support as incumbent President Donald Trump.

The Republican leader moved Washington’s embassy in Tel Aviv in Jerusalem, recognising Israel’s annexation of the occupied East Jerusalem despite its illegality.

His administration has also announced that it does not see Israel’s decades-old and illegal campaign of settlement as ‘inconsistent’ with international law.

With his unprecedented embrace of Israel’s expansionist policies, Trump hopes to secure his support among Christian Zionists within the US, as well as strengthen ties with one of his few strong foreign allies.

Any move on the Jordan Valley therefore, is unlikely to provoke popular outcry.

Arab support